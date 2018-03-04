EXCLUSIVE: Brother of tow truck driver speaks after crash on I-90

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYS Police have arrested a man after he caused a crash that injured multiple people, including two troopers.

NEWS10 ABC spoke exclusively with the brother of the tow truck operator who was injured at Albany Medical Center.

Jeffrey Wait remains here at Albany Medical Center along with the two troopers. His brother tells NEWS10 ABC he’s really sore and that he’ll probably have to stay here a few more days for observation.

“It was just terrible. It was like a hurricane coming through,” said John Wait, Jeffrey’s brother.

John Wait is still in shock, after a car rammed into his brother, Jeffrey and two NYS Troopers early Sunday morning.

“I really didn’t see what happened, but I felt it and I heard it,” Wait said.

They were responding to a single vehicle accident with their tow truck on I-90 eastbound near North Greenbush when it happened.

“The vehicle was marked off. The lights were on. Flares were out. It was lit up like Christmas tree. There was no reason why he shouldn’t have seen it,” said Major Robert Patnaude, NYS Police Troop G Commander.

Patnaude says the driver, 26-year-old Christopher Neuman failed to move over; which caused him to crash into a police cruiser, spin and strike Jeffrey and troopers Brent Karow and Shane Swartz.

“Trooper Karow was thrown approximately 70 feet into the median. Trooper Swartz was thrown and trapped underneath the tow truck,” Patnaude said.

Jeffrey was also trapped under the truck, which was hard for John to see.

“I thought he was dead, I really did,” Wait said.

So he decided to do something.

“I grabbed him by the legs and I pulled him out from underneath the car. I didn’t know whether I should do that but he’s my brother,” Wait said.

Jeffrey’s suffering from a laceration to his head and a concussion and the troopers are suffering from serious cuts, fractures and internal injuries.

“They’re going to have you know a big struggle to get back healthy and get back to work, but they are going to survive,” Patnaude said.

The driver, Neuman, was arrested on charges including vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and multiple other traffic violations.

He remains at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail and John Wait hopes he’ll stay there.

“I just hope that everybody’s alright and I hope this guy gets justice for what happened,” John Wait said.

The troopers are six (Brent Karow, Guilderland SP) and four (Shane Swartz, Brunswick SP) year veterans of the NYS Police Department and they’ll have a long road to recovery.