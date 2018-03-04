Ben & Jerry’s co-founder arrested at fighter plane protest

By Published:
Jerry Greenfield, left, and Ben Cohen, founders of Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc., stand in front of their "Scoopmobile" in Burlington, Vt. in 1986 . Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc. said today it is considering a deal that would make the quirky ice cream maker a private company, but denied that a final decision had been reached. The New York Times reports the deal would leave founder Jerry Greenfield without any interest in the company. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) ORG XMIT: NY18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream was arrested at a demonstration over whether F-35 fighter planes should be based in Vermont.

Burlington police say businessman Ben Cohen was one of three activists arrested for disorderly conduct Saturday.

The Burlington Free Press reports the demonstrators violated noise ordinances by playing jet noise from a tower of speakers at a level they say simulated what it would be like to be beneath a flight path. They received issued citations to appear in court and were expected to be released.

Burlington voters face a non-binding ballot item Tuesday on whether city officials should oppose basing the planes at Burlington International Airport, beginning in 2019.

The Vermont Air National Guard says millions of dollars have been invested in preparing for the F-35s.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s