Trump says maybe US will have a president for life someday

By Published:
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves to members of the media as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, March 3, 2018 to board Marine One for a short trip to the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he thinks it’s great that China’s president now holds that office for life and muses that maybe the U.S. will do the same someday.

Trump’s remarks came during a luncheon for Republican donors Saturday at his South Florida estate. CNN reported the remarks based on a recording it obtained.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently consolidated power. Trump told the gathering: “He’s now president for life. President for life. And he’s great.” Trump added: “I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.”

Trump criticized his Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, repeated his view about “a rigged system,” and called the invasion of Iraq “the single worst decision ever made.” He referred to former President George W. Bush as “another real genius.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s