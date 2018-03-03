South Glens Falls High School hosts 41st Dance Marathon

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a difficult week for schools across the Capital Region between school safety threats and winter weather.

But, one local community is showing that school spirit remains strong.

Since last night, more than 800 students have been showing off their moves here at the South High Marathon Dance.

It’s something South Glens Falls High School has been doing for 41 years.

All students in the school can participate so long as they raise at least $150.

They don’t get any real break throughout the event, so to keep them going they take part in games and costume parties.

It’s all student-run and they prepare for the event all year long.

For 28 hours they’ve been raising money for 42 beneficiaries: individuals, families and organizations in need of financial help in the Capital Region.

“I look forward to Marathon all year. I mean everyone at the school does. Marathon is like such a huge thing in our community,” said Kristen Wright, student.

This is her second year dancing and she couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s such a fun experience like just to be able to help people and like raise money and have fun with your friends,” Wright said.

“Go Bulldogs!,” said one of the beneficiaries, JP Honsinger.

Honsinger suffers from a rare genetic disease called Niemann-Pick Type C, which causes him to slowly lose function of his brain.

“Spinal taps, eight-hour infusions and that’s been our life for the last three or four years,” said Jay Honsinger, JP’s dad .

It’s all taken its toll on his entire family. So, to get some support from the community means the world to them.

“To know that the younger generations are out there working so hard for people they don’t even know, it’s very inspiring. It helps keep us going,” said Jay Honsinger.

It’s the same for Lorraine Powers, who has trouble paying for her treatments for Lyme Disease.

“I am so thankful. Words can’t even say. I can’t thank them enough,” Powers said.

Preparation begins for the event nearly a year in advance.

“We start literally the day after marathon. There are meetings and we start talking about ways we can fix the dance to make it better for the next year,” said Morgan Smith, chairperson.

They’re trying to break last year’s record total of $823,000.

“It’s all about the recipients, helping out other people. It’s not about us. It’s about the recipients,” Smith said. “It’s amazing. The ability we have to come together and like raise that huge amount of money like that, it’s just so cool.”

So, when they leave they go home knowing they’ve changed someone’s life.

The event raised $831,191.15 for various charities.