Schoharie County digs out after nearly 3 feet of snow

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just one day after a powerful Nor’easter left parts of the region with feet of snow and power outages. Some Albany County Hilltowns still under a state of emergency after snow left roads there impassible. Schoharie County is another capital region area hard hit by the storm.

Schoharie County woke up Saturday morning under a state of emergency and with icy, snowy road conditions and it’s not hard to see why.

“It’s crazy because day before yesterday it was about 50 degrees and then we got more than I’ve seen in years,” said Nikolaus Neville, Schoharie County resident.

More snow that is and in Schoharie County it really came down, with accumulations up to three feet in some places.

“I’m just trying to get my mail. I’m just trying to dig out enough to get my mail. Everything else will just have to melt I guess,” said Andrea Fariello, a Schoharie County resident.

They estimate the snow fell anywhere from one to three inches per hour in Schoharie Friday night.

“I don’t think it stopped snowing here until 10 or 11 last night,” Fariello said.

County officials warned when they went into a state of emergency that power outages were likely due to the weight of the wet snow and wind gusts that went up to 50 mph; and with some roads and walkways still not passable the morning after the storm, the fire department urges residents to clean up, but to be safe while shoveling a pathway.

“Take it cautious, take it easy. Don’t over exert yourself. Drink water and get your hydrants shoveled out for us,” said John Borst, assistant fire chief.

Now the assistant fire chief encourages residents to get out and enjoy the weekend.

“Once things get undug the restaurants will open up and we’ll have people out here. Sled trails will be open for folks that snowmobile, so it’s going to be a great weekend to be out and about,” Borst said.

But, remember that snow and ice hazards still lurk in some places around town.

“Our cars been stuck for the past two days so we haven’t been able to do anything but walk places and still walking is a hazard,” Neville said.