Inventors of ‘Light Phone’ hope to battle social media addiction and distractions

(WTNH) — Returning back to the roots of an original cell phone, with only the basic texting, phone call and alarm clock features, the ‘Light Phone 2‘ is in high-demand for those who want to return to simpler times.

Researchers have studied the effects of connectivity, as well as digital and social media addiction, which is the reason why this phone was released. The phone has no distractions with apps or web browsing capability to help users stay focused on the present moment without any distractions that other smartphones cause.

The ‘Light Phone 2′ is a crowd-funded project which costs $250.00 — now offered at an “early bird rate” from its’ $400.00 original price tag in an effort to appeal to more users. The device will be available in April 2019 and so far, nearly 1,000 people have ordered the phone.

The original ‘Light Phone,’ which was released in 2015, was purchased by about 10,000 people.