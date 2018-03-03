Albany snow removal also involves moving vehicles

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday night, the city of Albany declared a snow emergency, requiring that people park on the even numbered sided of the street or risk getting ticketed and towed. Moving your car saves both time and money.

Albany Police turned on their sirens this morning to warn people that the plows were coming and to move their cars. But, there were still full streets of cars parked on the wrong side.

Tow trucks have been waiting almost ten minutes to plow just one street because they have to wait until all the cars parked on the wrong side have been either removed or towed.

“We’ve lived downtown for a few years and at this point it’s sort of old hat for us,” said Jenna Pitera of Albany.

Pitera said she was reminded to move her car last night by her neighbor, but other people say they were reminded by the city’s text message alert system.

“The text messaging is perfect I think because the minute a snow emergency is called it alerts you on the phone,” said Kir Kuiken, Albany resident.

The city did announce Saturday that the snow emergency will be cancelled at 8 p.m. Saturday night, so you will not have to move your car to the odd side of the street on Sunday.