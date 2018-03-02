Unauthorized third-party accessed St. Peter’s Surgery & Endoscopy Center’s servers

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – St. Peter’s Surgery & Endoscopy Center is alerting patients of a server security incident that happened earlier this year.

The center says on January 8, 2018, it learned that an unauthorized third-party gained access to its servers on the same day. Steps were taken to secure information on the servers and the center says it began an investigation into the incident.

The servers contained information about patients previously treated including patients’ names, dates of births, addresses, dates of service, diagnosis codes, procedure codes, insurance information, and, in some instances, Medicare information. No banking or credit card information was contained on the accessed servers.

The center says there is no evidence that any patient information was successfully accessed or used but it is unable to definitively rule that out.

It’s recommended that patients check statements they receive from health insurers and contact them immediately if there are any charges they did not receive.

The center is governed and operated separately from St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany Gastroenterology Consultants.

For more information contact the dedicated call center at 1-888-604-3385, available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday. Information is also available online.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s