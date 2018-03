CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say raped a girl.

John Coler, 37, is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old.

Coler was charged with two counts of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned where bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.