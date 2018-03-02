HS Basketball Section 2 championship games rescheduled

(NEWS10) – The following is the new schedule for the high school basketball Section 2 championship games following Friday’s cancellations. All games will be played Saturday, March 3.

Boys games at Cool Insuring Arena:

12 noon – Class D (Whitehall vs. OESJ)

1:45 p.m. – Class C (Hoosick Falls vs. Lake George)

3:30 p.m. – Class B (Schalmont vs. Mekeel Christian)

5:15 p.m. – Class A (Mohonasen vs. Amsterdam)

7 p.m. – Class AA (Colonie vs. Shenendehowa)

Girls games at Hudson Valley Community College:

11 a.m. – Class D (Hartford vs. Argyle)

12:45 p.m. – Class B (Voorheesville vs. Tamarac)

2:30 p.m. – Class AA (Bethlehem vs. Colonie)

4:15 p.m. – Class C (Mekeel Christian vs. Cambridge)

6 p.m. – Class A (Amsterdam vs. Averill Park)