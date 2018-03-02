HS Basketball Section 2 championship games rescheduled

Published:

(NEWS10) – The following is the new schedule for the high school basketball Section 2 championship games following Friday’s cancellations.  All games will be played Saturday, March 3.

Boys games at Cool Insuring Arena: 

  • 12 noon – Class D (Whitehall vs. OESJ)
  • 1:45 p.m. – Class C (Hoosick Falls vs. Lake George)
  • 3:30 p.m. – Class B (Schalmont vs. Mekeel Christian)
  • 5:15 p.m. – Class A (Mohonasen vs. Amsterdam)
  • 7 p.m. – Class AA (Colonie vs. Shenendehowa)

Girls games at Hudson Valley Community College:

  • 11 a.m. – Class D (Hartford vs. Argyle)
  • 12:45 p.m. – Class B (Voorheesville vs. Tamarac)
  • 2:30 p.m. – Class AA (Bethlehem vs. Colonie)
  • 4:15 p.m. – Class C (Mekeel Christian vs. Cambridge)
  • 6 p.m. – Class A (Amsterdam vs. Averill Park)

