Clear fire hydrants and vents during a snow storm for emergency access

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the most critical aspects of snow removal during a storm is clearing away fire hydrants and vents around your home.

Several area fire departments are asking individuals to do their best to dig out fire hydrants near or on their property. This will allow fire crews easier access to hydrants in the event of a house/building fire. Additionally, with fluctuating temperatures, this allows for hydrants to thaw out so crews can hook up hoses as needed.

Vents that are buried in snow, such as those associated with driers or heat, can become extremely dangerous for homeowners. If these vents do not have clear path for air collection and exhaust functions, your home can back up with carbon monoxide. This is especially a concern when snowed in during a storm and for pets that can also inhale the fumes.

Finally, make sure snow around gas meters is also cleared, so those lines do not become frozen and impact heating to the home/building.

For more information, contact your local fire department for safety tips that apply to these areas located around your home or building.