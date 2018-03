ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police say the city is experiencing periodic power outages on Friday due to the winter storm.

Police say in the event you encounter an intersection where traffic lights are out, motorists are advised to treat the intersection like a four-way stop.

Crews are currently working to get the power back on.

Drivers are urged to travel safely and give yourself extra time due to the winter weather.

