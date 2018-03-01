Trump to discuss guns with video game industry

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, during a meeting with members of congress to discuss school and community safety. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be meeting with members of the video game industry next week as he continues to discuss ways to prevent school shootings.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says discussions are “ongoing” about the best way to move forward and progress is “something that we don’t expect to happen overnight.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Thursday that he doesn’t expect gun legislation to move forward next week.

Trump has repeatedly referenced violence in movies and video games during conversations about guns and school safety since the Florida shooting.

Trump said yesterday that he looks at some of the things his son Barron watches and thinks, “How is that possible?’”

