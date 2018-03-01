Should non-smokers get more vacation days?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The big water cooler topic today: Should non-smokers get extra vacation days to equal the time smokers take during the work day for cigarette breaks?

Many workers say they should.

A new survey, by e-cigarette maker Halo, found a whopping 42 percent of non-smokers liked this policy, as well as 28 percent of their smoking peers who agreed.

The findings showed non-smokers believe 3-5 extra days off would compensate for the time of their co-worker’s cigarette breaks.

While 25 percent of non-smokers said 1-2 days is a fair amount. But, 14 percent said 6 or more days would be adequate.

The survey found that more than 81 percent of smokers said their nicotine breaks were fair whereas only about 25 percent of non-smokers agreed.

Are cigarettes really causing a work productivity issue?

Research says, yes. It found the average smoker wastes around 6 days a year on work smoke breaks.

So, what would it take to get smokers to give up the habitat at work?

According to the survey, smokers said for 11 extra vacation days each year they would keep the cigarettes at home.