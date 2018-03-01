NYS Senate sponsors bill for statewide pet ownership registry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill in the New York State Senate right now aims to protect not only animals, but people too. A statewide registry will make it harder for some people to buy pets.

Ted Bundy, the Columbine shooters, among other notorious individuals all had a history of hurting animals before moving on to hurt people. Something even the FBI says can be a warning sign for future violence.

“It is an indicator, it is a bridge crime when individuals at any level abuse and are cruel to animals,” said NY Senator, Jim Tedisco (Glenville – R)

Tedisco is sponsoring a bill that would create a statewide animal abuse registry, making New York the 11th state to have such a bill pending in the legislature. This bill would not allow people convicted of extreme abuse to animals to buy anymore pets and require them to be psychologically evaluated.

“This is very important for a whole variety of ways. Not only the population that gives us unconditional love, our companion pets and animals but to protect people,” Tedisco said.

Numerous upstate counties already have an animal abuse registry such as Albany. But, this statewide registry would prevent someone from just going to a different county to purchase an animal.

“If you don’t give them treatment and evaluation, they will continue this and it won’t be only animals they will go on to hurt people and that’s the real tragedy,” Tedisco said.

Animal Shelters such as the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society say anything the state can do to help identify these abusers is helpful for everyone. Critics to this bill however, say that not enough people end up on these registries, making it ineffective.

This bill for now is only sponsored in the New York State Senate.