New rules for comfort animals on flights

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, economy class seating is shown on a new United Airlines Boeing 787-9 undergoing final configuration and maintenance work at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. The Senate refused April 7 to come to the aid of airline passengers squeezed by the ever-shrinking size of their seats. An amendment by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would have blocked airlines from further reducing the "size, width, padding, and pitch" of seats, passengers' legroom and the width of aisles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(NEWS10) – Delta and United are now requiring 48-hour prior documentation confirming safety and necessity of any animal.

That includes vet health forms and vaccination records. You also need a letter from a health professional proving the need, and a letter proving the animal is trained to behave without a kennel.

Delta announced their changes in January.

United followed suit after a support-peacock was turned away in Newark.  The number of comfort animals on United jumped from 43,000 in 2016 to 76,000 in 2017.

