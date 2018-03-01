New rules for comfort animals on flights

(NEWS10) – Delta and United are now requiring 48-hour prior documentation confirming safety and necessity of any animal.

That includes vet health forms and vaccination records. You also need a letter from a health professional proving the need, and a letter proving the animal is trained to behave without a kennel.

Delta announced their changes in January.

United followed suit after a support-peacock was turned away in Newark. The number of comfort animals on United jumped from 43,000 in 2016 to 76,000 in 2017.