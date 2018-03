LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say raped a girl under the age of 17.

Police say Michael Swan, 22, met the girl on social media and became involved in a sexual relationship.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree criminal sex act, and one count of attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Swan was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.