Man accused of having fentanyl, heroin during traffic stop

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had drugs during a traffic stop on I-87 Thursday morning.

Jakeem April, 32, of Schenectady, N.Y., was accused of having two baggies containing fentanyl weighing approximately 11.3 grams and 10.8 grams, 11.2 grams of heroin, approximately 500 envelopes, cutting tool for heroin, and marijuana.

The driver was also taken into custody.

April was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

April is currently awaiting arraignment.

The driver was issued tickets for vehicle and traffic violations and was released.