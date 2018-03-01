Man accused of having fentanyl, heroin during traffic stop

By Published:

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had drugs during a traffic stop on I-87 Thursday morning.

Jakeem April, 32, of Schenectady, N.Y., was accused of having two baggies containing fentanyl weighing approximately 11.3 grams and 10.8 grams, 11.2 grams of heroin, approximately 500 envelopes, cutting tool for heroin, and marijuana.

The driver was also taken into custody.

April was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

April is currently awaiting arraignment.

The driver was issued tickets for vehicle and traffic violations and was released.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s