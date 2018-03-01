Human remains of Clarksburg woman confirmed

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Human remains found in Hatfield, Massachusetts on Tuesday evening has been confirmed as those of a missing Clarksburg woman.

Dr. Kathleen Crowley, a Forensic Odonatologist at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston made a positive identification from dental records of Joanne Ringer.

Dr. Crowley worked with Dr. James Pokines, a Forensic Anthropologist, also assigned to the Boston Office of the Medical Examiner. The identification was made late Thursday afternoon.

Ringer was last seen in Clarksburg on March 2, 2017. Her vehicle was discovered in Easthampton on March 6, 2017. Her husband, 42 year old Charles Reidy, of Clarksburg, committed suicide on April 7, 2017. He is considered the prime suspect in the death of his wife.

The investigation has been conducted by the following agencies:

Massachusetts State Police Detectives

Berkshire District Attorney’s Office

Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services section

Berkshire Sheriff’s Department

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing

Massachusetts Environmental Police

Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue

Clarksburg, North Adams, Hatfield, Whatley and Easthampton Police Departments.