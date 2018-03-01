Human remains found in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of a missing woman who is presumed to be murdered was on hand after investigators found human remains in the Hampshire County town of Hatfield Wednesday.

Though the person has yet to be identified, the family of Joanne Ringer was in Hatfield Wednesday afternoon.

State troopers and Hatfield police searched the woods off Mountain Road Wednesday, where human remains were found that morning.

“It’s kind of surreal. Like oh this really does happen even close to me. It’s a really small town, you know people here,” said Mackenzie Waltrip of Hatfield.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Mary Carey says the remains were sent to the Medical Examiner to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Hatfield police said they may have to return to the area Thursday where the remains were found to make a secondary search of the area.

Joanne Ringer has been missing from her home in Berkshire County for nearly a year. Her family was in Hatfield Wednesday, but declined to speak with 22News.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s office has been investigating Ringer’s death as a homicide, and her husband, who committed suicide last year, was a prime suspect.

This is the second such discovery in Hatfield. A body was found in another remote area in 2004.

“It’s shocking to know that in such a small community, that this has happened again. Why here?” Rebecca Antosz said.