Hoosick Falls man pushes fish tank towards officers before arrest

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hoosick Falls Police Department responded to a call of disturbance on Jackson Street in the village.

Upon arriving, the officers challenged the man who barricaded himself in an upstairs room.

Officers forced their way into the room were confronted by an intoxicated man, Michael Lohnes.

Lohnes then pushed a 20 gallon fish tank down the stairs toward the officers.

Officers were finally able to subdue Lohnes and arrested him with the charges of menacing and unlawful possession of marijuana. Additional charges are also pending.

Lohnes, 35 years old, was arraigned in village court.