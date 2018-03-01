Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

By Published:
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

NEW YORK (AP) – Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year’s data breach, however these newly disclosed consumers had much less personal information stolen.

The company says the 2.4 million additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver’s license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted. Attackers were unable to get state where the license was issued, the date of issuance or its expiration date.

Equifax says it will reach out to all newly impacted consumers and will provide the same credit monitoring and identity theft protection services they have been offering to the original victims.

