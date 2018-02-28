Walmart announces changes to its firearm sales policies

Web Staff Published: Updated:

(NEWS10) — Walmart, one of the largest gun sellers in the United States, says it will no longer sell firearms or ammunition to people younger than 21.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Walmart said it is making changes to its firearm sales policy “in light of recent events.”

Walmart says it will also remove items resembling “assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys” from its website.

Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the controversial AR-15, in 2015, and does not sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines. The mega-store also says it does not sell handguns, except in Alaska, where it says it will continue to sell them.

The changes will be implemented as quickly as possible.

