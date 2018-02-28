Walmart announces changes to its firearm sales policies

(NEWS10) — Walmart, one of the largest gun sellers in the United States, says it will no longer sell firearms or ammunition to people younger than 21.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Walmart said it is making changes to its firearm sales policy “in light of recent events.”

Walmart says it will also remove items resembling “assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys” from its website.

Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the controversial AR-15, in 2015, and does not sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines. The mega-store also says it does not sell handguns, except in Alaska, where it says it will continue to sell them.

The changes will be implemented as quickly as possible.

Click here to read the statement in full.