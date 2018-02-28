Vermonter brings home Olympic Gold

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – The winter games have come and gone, but Vermonters are still celebrating Amanda Pelkey’s and Team USA’s victory.

In a Montpelier beauty salon Tuesday, Amanda Pelkey was the topic of conversation. Just so happens, Amanda’s mother, Ann Pelkey works there.

“She will be home some time next week,” said Ann Pelkey. She says her daughter and the rest of Team USA are making guest appearances across the nation, showing off their gold medals.

Recently back from Pyeongchang, Ann Pelkey is still in disbelief of Amanda’s accomplishment.

“It’s very hard to explain, we just smiled for hours after. It was so fun,” said Ann. She could barely put her feelings on the momentous occasion into words.

Though, on Tuesday she back in her element at work. Talking to all her clients about Amanda and her team’s victory. Also, how Amanda got her start in hockey.

“One day, she decided to put on her brothers roller blades. And she just started skating around,” said Ann.

According to Ann, Amanda was still in diapers when this happened! But hockey is a way of life for this family, Amanda grew up around it. Eventually she was asked to try out for Team USA, and made the team.

“The first thing Amanda said to me was, how do you feel about going to South Korea? We both just laughed, and we cried,” said Ann. A conversation to which Ann wishes she had recorded.

Though watching Amanda and her team take home the gold in the winter games, was just as powerful.

“We wanted to get down on that ice, and hug our daughters. It was just an amazing game, it really was,” said Ann.

Montpelier native, and University of Vermont alumna played forward (right winger), and was credited with two assist during the winter games.

Making her family and community proud.

“It’s really exciting,” said Kim Hopper a client of Ann’s and a Waitsfield resident. “It’s exciting for the whole state, and I think every body knows her name.”

She also believes that Amanda and her achievements will be looked up to by inspiring athletes in Vermont. Possibly a new hair style as well.

“I am sure all the little girls are going to have their hair up the way Amanda had it,” said Kim.

Likely to also usher in another generation of young women into the sport of hockey.

As for the 2022 winter games, we will just have to wait and see if Amanda goes back for a second Olympic medal.