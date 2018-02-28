Police thwart woman’s alleged elementary school ax attack

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) – A 33-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she threatened to kill everyone with an ax.

Officers said witnesses told them Kisstal Killough tried to climb the chain link fence near the school with a pickaxe in her hand.

FOX News reports that 200 kids were at the playground at the time of the incident.

Eventually, police were able to get her off the fence and take her into custody.

Killough faces the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Trespass not amounting to burglary

Maintain permit nuisance

Loitering about school/ place where children congregate

Police say Killough was possibly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.