Police investigating armed robbery at local gas station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station.

Police are still looking for two men who they say walked into the campus mobile gas station on Western Ave early Wednesday morning.

The manager says that around 1:30 a.m., one of his female employees was inside sweeping the floors when two men walked inside wearing black hoodies and masks, holding what appeared to be two handguns.

She told police they immediately went behind the register and stole handfuls of Juul e-cigarettes and flavor cartridges.

They also made off with $230 in cash before they took off on foot.

He says they ran into these woods behind the gas station which has a path leading right to Bob Ford Field and the Liberty Terrace dorms on the UAlbany campus”

A spokesman for UAlbany says campus police upped their patrols on the south side of campus and assisted Albany Police officers, but they say the city is the lead agency on the investigation.

As far as the concern for student safety goes, all buildings are locked 24 hours a day and are only accessible with ID cards.

Albany police say they’re reviewing surveillance and that the investigation is ongoing.