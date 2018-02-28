Police: Father and son arrested on weapons charges after posts mentioning school shooters

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A father and son in Saugerties are both facing weapons charges after an investigation into disturbing social media posts found them allegedly in possession of several illegal firearms, the Saugerties Police Department says.

Connor Chargois, 18, is a senior in the Saugerties Central School District. Last week, police say he made several disturbing posts on social media, allegedly writing that he envies the Columbine shooters.

During the police investigation into the posts, both Connor and his father Bruce Chargois denied owning any firearms, but police say they found five firearms hidden at the elder Chargois’ workplace, the Greco Brothers Amusement Company. The guns allegedly included a fully automatic 9mm Uzi and an “AR 15 Assault Rifle.”

A search warrant of their home followed, where police say they found other weapons including homemade firearms, homemade knives and a prototype of a firearm still being manufactured.

Both suspects have been arraigned on felony weapons charges and police say further charges are possible, pending the completion of several additional search warrants.

Police say the investigation into the social media posts began due to a complaint received from the Saugerties High School, and as a result, an order of protection is now in place for the school.