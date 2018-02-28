NY Senate battles over proposed gun laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An effort to establish Gun Control Legislation was blocked today in the Senate.

“We need action and we need it now,” Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins (D-Yonkers) said.

Senate Democrats in a show of force before they headed into session on Wednesday, said they had a message for the Florida Parkland survivors and the rest of the nation.

“The New York Senate Democrats stand with them in their fight against gun violence. Thoughts and prayers are helpful but they will not be enough to solve the crisis and to keep our communities safe.”

Senate Democrats tried to force a vote on four gun control bills, by trying to include them as amendments to a different, unrelated bill that was being discussed on the floor. The gun control bills would have banned bump stocks and created more effective background checks.

Senate Republicans voted to block the amendment from being added, saying mostly it was not the time.

“It was a procedural vote, these issues are definitely going to be taken up but not taken up as an amendment to an unrelated bill,” Senator John Defrancisco (R-Syracuse) said.

Moments before the vote though, the Senate GOP did release a statement saying they will be introducing a comprehensive school safety plan that will look at more money for security cameras and armed resource officers in schools. There was no mention of gun control.

“I am disappointment when democracy doesn’t work when we’re prevented from voting on something when we’re prevented from moving forward,” Senator Neil Breslin (D-Albany) said.

All of the Senate Democrats and IDC members voted for the amendment. All Republican senators present voted against the measure.