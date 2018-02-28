New Dick’s gun sale policy causes ripples locally and nationwide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two weeks to the day after the tragic shooting at a Florida high school, many are calling for changes to the gun purchasing process.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is now taking a stance, announcing Wednesday that they are making immediate changes to their firearms sales policy.

Dick’s Chairman and CEO Ed Stack announced that the store will no longer sell assault-style rifles, and will ban the sale of guns to anyone younger than 21.

Stack explained that he and his company felt compelled to do something after the tragedy in Florida.

“Everybody talks about thoughts and prayers going out to them and that’s great,” said Stack. “But that doesn’t really do anything, and we felt we need to take a stand and do this.”

The changes are effective immediately and quickly caused a ripple across the country.

In the Capital Region, Siena College students are still mourning the 17 people killed on February 14. Student Kylie Mason helped to organize a moment of silence Wednesday. After, students of all political affiliations took turns reading the names of the victims out loud.

“I think it shows that this issue doesn’t affect just one area of the country,” said Mason. “This is an issue that all of us recognize as something.”

After an event like the Parkland Shooting, Mason says the way she looks at things changed.

“It’s hard not to be sitting in a classroom and looking at the door and thinking what could happen,” she said.

That’s why, here in the Capital Region, students were compelled to honor the victims. And across the country, people like Dick’s CEO Ed Stack are taking notice.

“If these kids are brave enough to do what they are doing, then we should be brave enough to make this stand, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Stack on Wednesday.