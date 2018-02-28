Man charged for ‘School Shooter’ music video

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – A man is facing charges after a music video posted online, titled “School Shooter,” was filmed outside Greece Arcadia.

The video for the song “School Shooter” by Randy Ross was posted on YouTube on Monday, February 19 — days after the Parkland shooting.

In the video, Ross, age 23, is seen walking towards the school as he sings “I lay ’em down like a school shooter.”

He is charged with making a terroristic threat. Ross is being held in Monroe County Jail on bail.

Greece Superintendent Kathleen Graupman released the following statement:

The school shooting in Florida has reminded us all of the potential dangers and risks faced every day by schools in the United States. Recently, a resident alerted us to an offensive video on social media featuring several of our school buildings as backdrops. The reporting resident also contacted Greece Police. We cooperated with the police investigation, and an arrest was made quickly. As a district, we are grateful to those who reported this video, and we appreciate the Greece Police Department for their continued partnership and proactive handling of this situation. This case is evidence that the community is heeding the advice of school leaders by observing, reporting, and following up on all suspicious activity. Communities across the country are banding together to do whatever it takes to keep our kids and our schools safe. We continue to reflect on our practices. In the next few weeks, each Building Safety Team in Greece will meet to discuss safety issues. School safety is not work that we can do alone. Thankfully, we have an outstanding relationship with the Greece Police Department, which allows us to collaborate on many levels. This includes two full-time school resource officers and a substantial security team. Together we focus on prevention, which includes investigating social media posts, following up on threats of violence, and intervening to prevent conflicts before they escalate. Please know that your child’s safety is our priority. Remember – if you see something, say something.