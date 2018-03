COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A suspect has been charged in connection with a gun store burglary in Colonie back in October.

Surveillance video showed someone snatching guns in 18 seconds. Police say a total of five handguns were taken and only one has been recovered so far.

New York State Police arrested Nathan Hennessy and charged him with grand larceny, criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools, and burglary.

He’s been behind bars since December on unrelated charges.