Clifton Park closes on Shenendehowa land purchase

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park announced it has closed on the Shenendehowa land purchase on Wednesday.

The town will now begin a public planning process regarding the future use of the land.

The city purchased 37 acres of land from the Shenendehowa Central School District for $1.1 million. It is located in the Exit 9 area and was subject to two public referendums regarding its future.

In December, the second referendum passed with overwhelming voter approval.

Town Supervisor Phil Barrett released this statement:

“With this purchase, the future of the 37-acre parcel as a public recreational space for the entire community is ensured. The Town Board was able to achieve this due to the Town’s solid fiscal position which allowed for the purchase to be funded through the Town’s unassigned fund balance, commonly referred to as the surplus. Now that we have secured the purchase of the land, the Town Board will begin conducting a comprehensive, public planning process regarding the parcel’s future.”