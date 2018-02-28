Changes coming for South High Marathon Dance

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the wake of the mass shooting in Florida and local threats, organizers of the South High Marathon Dance are making some changes to security this year.

Organizers say anyone who shows up to the dance with a bag will have it searched.

Officials are strongly encouraging everyone who attends to not bring a bag.

Normal safety procedures will also be in place throughout the event.

Police K-9s will be there throughout the event as well as armed officers.

The dance will be held this Friday and Saturday at the South Glens Falls High School.

