You can enter to win a free, super-efficient smart home in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – In the market for a new, super-efficient home? You can enter to win just that, in Rutland, Vermont. On Monday, the turn of the century home at 60 Cleveland Avenue was torn to the ground.

This type of project, according to President & CEO Mary Powell of Green Mountain Power is a first in the nation.

“That is no surprise to me because that is what we have in Rutland. We have innovation. We have heart. We have soul. We have grit,” said Powell.

The new sustainable home will feature three bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a powder room on the main level. The home will have solar panels, air-source heat pumps, and a Tesla Powerwall.

“At the end of the day, we are going to have a beautiful farmhouse. It’s going to be fossil-fuel free. It’s going to have all the latest and greatest in energy technologies,” said Powell.

United States citizens over the age of 21 can enter the contest. For details on how to enter, you can find more here.

“I stand here today, really proud of our neighborhood,” said Rutland resident Carol Tashie.

Tashie has lived in this western neighborhood of Rutland for the last 15 years.

“We welcome those folks. Whoever they might be, to play in our parks, grow food in our community gardens. Enjoy our neighborhoods celebrations and gatherings,” said Tashie.

Also excited about this project is Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire. Allaire says it’s the step in the right direction.

“I think here on Cleveland Avenue, we have already seen a couple of houses being revitalized,” he said.

Allaire goes on to say, the region has many job opportunities available.

“These are jobs that are highly skilled. We are having a hard time matching up folks with the correct skills,” he said.

The total cost of this project is in the ballpark of $400,000.00 and will be completed summer 2018.