Teen arrested following school lock down

Cairo, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Parents were in a panic Tuesday after a threat at Cairo Durham high school resulted in lock down.

State police arrested a ninth grade boy in connection to the threat but the details are still unclear. The big concern among parents and students was that the threat somehow involved gun violence.

“I feel like it’s always a surprise. You never think it’s going to happen at your school,” says Kimberly Cammarata, a Cairo Durham High School Senior.

Kimberly says the mood with tense after the school went into lockdown.

“I was terrified. I was really anxious and it was like every little noise you heard was like what was that? Is someone coming?” She tells News10.

Another student, Crystal Williams Phillips, says all this fear started when a boy in her grade showed her bullets he had in his pocket.

“No one else would say anything so I figured I would. I went to the main office and let them know what was going on,” she says.

State police confirm that one ninth grade boy was arrested in connection to the incident. The school says the investigation is still ongoing.

Now emotions are running high among parents who feel they were left in the dark during the lockdown.

“I don’t know if they think this is a joke or something but this is parents kids in a school that you think is safe,” says Michele Whittacker, the parent of two Cairo Durham school children.

“This isn’t a joke to people anymore. This isn’t something that we find funny. We want to know. Those are our children and we need to know what’s going on inside,” says Jeffery Grover, the parent of a high school student.

School Superintendent Anthony Taibi was unable to divulge exact details of the threat but said there is no reason for concern at this time.

“The safety of our students and our staff is our number one priority and our procedures and our protocol functioned very well today. I would say that we remain a very safe environment for our students and staff,” Taibi says.

The superintendent also told News10 that counselors will be available Wednesday as classes resume normally.