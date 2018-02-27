Special meeting being held over PFOA water contamination

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A special meeting is being held on Tuesday to vote on a resolution regarding reimbursements for costs related to the PFOA contamination.

This is a big deal for the village as it has taken on hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs from this whole ordeal. It’s been quite a process trying to get help.

If the resolution passes, the village would receive more than $330,000 from both Saint Gobain and Honeywell to cover some of the costs related to the crisis.

Initially, the village had asked for more than $700,000 in reimbursements but the companies refused and came back with less than half that amount.

Still, the mayor is calling this an important first step on their long road to recovery.

It’s important to note that this is not a settlement agreement.

So if they do in fact accept this money, it doesn’t end there. The companies can’t just wipe their hands clean.

The village would *still* be able to go back and ask for additional funding later on down the road.

The meeting is Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.

If that space is too small for the turnout, the backup location will be the senior center on Church Street.