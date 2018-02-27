Schenectady mayor testifies before Congress

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy testified before Congress on Tuesday about clean energy.

During his testimony, Mayor McCarthy said the most valuable real estate in Schenectady and communities across the country are our light poles.

“What we are doing in Schenectady and in some communities across the country is looking at the opportunity to add additional features, sensor-based technologies, to light pole when the conversion to LED fixtures is happening.”

The city is partnering with National Grid, GE, AT&T, Cisco, Presidio, Cimcon Lighting and other partners to launch a city-wide deployment of Smart City technology.

Mayor McCarthy says he hopes the infrastructure improvements can be a model for New York and the country.

