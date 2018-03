NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – It’s been one year since a teen has gone missing.

North Adams Police are still asking for your help in finding her.

Stacia Sweet has last seen at her home in North Adams. Officials say she could be in the local area or may have traveled to Bennington, Vt.

She is described as being 5’8″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.