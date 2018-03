CUMBERLAND, Md. (NEWS10) – A man was arrested after police say he stole a fire truck from the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department in Fulton County.

The fire truck was found all the way in Maryland.

Police say Claude Emmerson Bruce admitted to taking the truck without permission to meet with a person he met online.

Bruce is facing multiple charges and is being held without bail.

Members of the fire department are traveling to Maryland to get their engine back.