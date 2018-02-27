Lawmakers push for gun violence prevention

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York lawmakers are taking things into their own hands to prevent gun violence.

A package of bills was announced on Tuesday by senators and assemblymembers addressing a variety of issues.

Lawmakers touched on 12 separate topics they say are crucial to solving gun violence including extreme risk protections orders, background checks, banning bump stocks, and gun violence research. All things lawmakers say are being ignored on a federal level.

“How many children are going to have to be murdered in our country before we get serious about this issue and do something about it,” Senator Kevin Parker (D, WF – District 21) said.

“We know for sure that thoughts and prayers are woefully inadequate,” Assemblyman Matthew Titone (D-North Shore Staten Island) said.

And propose a package of bills to combat gun violence.

“I do think that there’s a growing awareness that this is a problem with real solutions,” Senator Brian Kavanagh (D, WF – Senate District 26) said.

One bill would ban bump stocks if the first bi-partisan gun legislation in the Assembly since the SAFE Act.

“We can’t use them here but you can still manufacture and still buy and you can still sell,” Assemblywoman Pat Fahy (D-Albany) said.

Plus creating more effective background checks.

“Right now, if a background check does not get completed, I think a three-day window the gun is authorized to be transferred to the person seeking to purchase it without a background check being completed at all,” Senator Michael Gianaris (D-Senate District 12) said.

As well as addressing the issue of undetectable guns like this one made by a 3D printer.

“This could be made life-sized and it could actually be made to shoot,” Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti (D- District 92) said.

Among other issues that advocates say would cut down on gun violence across the board.

“It would help reduce our suicide rates, mass shootings, and domestic violence,” Rebecca Fischer, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, said.

She says nothing in this bill package would take guns away from people who are law abiding citizens.

“It would keep guns away from individuals in crisis that are dangerous to themselves and others.”

“There’s nothing in this bill that comes anywhere near violating the Second Amendment.”

Right now, the Democratic and IDC lawmakers proposing this legislation say there’s been no pushback from Republicans on the bill package.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to several of our local Republican lawmakers who were unavailable to comment on the issues.