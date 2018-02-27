Inmate found dead at Saratoga County Correctional Facility

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s correctional facility.

Police say a corrections officer discovered Michael Hands, 51, unresponsive during a routine check.

The officer dispatched for help and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Hands was transported to Saratoga Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Hands was scheduled to appear in Saratoga County Court on March 1 for sentencing on two counts of third-degree criminal sex act.

An autopsy is scheduled.