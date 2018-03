Hoosick Falls, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – A resolution to authorize an acceptance of funds from Saint Gobain and Honeywell for Hoosick Falls passed unanimously Tuesday night.

The money is reimbursement for some of the costs relating to the PFOA contamination and will total just over $330,000 for the Village.

This agreement is not a settlement from either company or an admission of contamination.

The Village will still be able to ask for additional money in the future.