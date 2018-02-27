Gun show canceled over concerns

Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – A gun show scheduled to be held at the same place and nearly the same time as a high school sporting event has been canceled.

Originally set to be held at the “Cool Insuring Arena” in Glens Falls, the event will no longer happen this weekend following the tragedy in Florida.

Glens Falls resident Lee Braggs agrees with the decision.

I’m a basketball enthusiast and I’m glad they separated the two,” he said.

Jeff Mead is the General Manager at the arena. Early Tuesday, he and his staff decided it would be best to cancel or postpone the event.

The thought of having a gun show in the same building as a high school sporting event, it just didn’t seem like the right thing to do,” Mead said.

The organizer of the event, Martin Tretola, is upset.

“I advertised it. I advertised it in the paper, I advertised in on the radio. I put up billboards,” he told News 10.

He did a show here last year as well. He says he was expecting another big crowd, and is disappointed that this event is being moved because of the recent tragedy.

“I’ve been running gun shows for years and we’ve never had a problem with any of them,” Tretola said.

Mead says it isn’t personal, just bad timing.

The gun show could still happen. There are talks of moving it to a weekend in May.