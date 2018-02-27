Albany, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – New York State is urging homeowners to dig safely this spring, advising you should call 811 before starting a digging project.

In 2016, an estimated $1.5 billion in preventable damages were made to underground utilities.

To help educate professionals and community members, dig safely New York is hosting its 12th annual excavator safety seminar series.

Last year more than 3,600 guests attended the training’s.

A full schedule of the seminars is as follows, for more information visit: http://www.digsafelynewyork.com/ess:

– Tuesday, march 13

Syracuse: SRC arena and Onondaga community college

– Wednesday, march 14

Suffern: Rockland community college field house

– Thursday, march 15

Wappinger Falls: villa borghese

– Tuesday, march 20

Saratoga Springs: Saratoga city center

– Wednesday, march 21

Herkimer: Herkimer county community college

– Thursday, march 22

Potsdam: SUNY Potsdam’s Barrington student union

– Tuesday, march 27

Hamburg: the events center on the fairgrounds

– Wednesday, march 28

Victor: pinnacle athletic campus

– Thursday, march 29

Elmira: Elmira College’s Murray athletic center