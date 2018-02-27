Daycare provider accused of sexually abusing girls

Published: Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local daycare provider is now facing charges after police say he had inappropriate contact with two girls.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested David Saladin, 48, of Hudson Falls, after an investigation into abuse at Child Care at Willows Bend in Queensbury.

They say he then admitted to inappropriate conduct with the girls, both under the age of 11.

Saladin has been fired from his job.

He’s been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.

