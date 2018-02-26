YMCA holding annual community campaign

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga YMCA is kicking off its annual campaign to help support community needs.

The fundraiser makes sure community members have access to programs and resources that help with youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

They hope to raise $400,000 this year.

Learn more about how you can support the Y’s mission, please contact Allison D’Antonio, Mission Advancement Director at 518-583-9622 x104 or allison.dantonio@srymca.org, or visit www.srymca.org/donate for more information.