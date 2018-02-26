This Instant Pot model is melting and overheating, company says

(ABC NEWS) — The makers of the Instant Pot, the popular kitchen appliance that became one of the top gift purchases of 2017, says it has received reports of units of one of its multicooker models overheating and melting during use.

“We have received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product,” the company wrote in a Facebook post on Feb 17.

Vanessa LaClair says she used her multicooker several times after receiving it for Christmas before noticing that the appliance was melted on the bottom and that its wires had seemingly been scorched. She says the incident left her worried for her kids’ safety.

“As a parent, that’s not something I want to worry about when I get a product from the store,” she said.

Instant Pot says the issue only affects five specific batch codes of the Gem 65 8-in-1 model including 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746. The company’s pressure cookers are not affected.

To check your device’s batchcode, locate the silver label on the bottom of the cooker. The batchcode is the 4-digit number on the bottom right of the label. If your product has one of these numbers, the company says to “immediately stop use of the product” and contact them.

The company says it plans to release further information about replacing the affected models.

Customers with questions are asked to contact the Instant Pot Customer Care team at 1.800.828.7280 x2.