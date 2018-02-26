This Instant Pot model is melting and overheating, company says

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Instant Pot posted this image on their Facebook of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, Feb. 17, 2018.

(ABC NEWS) — The makers of the Instant Pot, the popular kitchen appliance that became one of the top gift purchases of 2017, says it has received reports of units of one of its multicooker models overheating and melting during use.

“We have received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product,” the company wrote in a Facebook post on Feb 17.

Vanessa LaClair says she used her multicooker several times after receiving it for Christmas before noticing that the appliance was melted on the bottom and that its wires had seemingly been scorched. She says the incident left her worried for her kids’ safety.

“As a parent, that’s not something I want to worry about when I get a product from the store,” she said.

Instant Pot says the issue only affects five specific batch codes of the Gem 65 8-in-1 model including 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746. The company’s pressure cookers are not affected.

To check your device’s batchcode, locate the silver label on the bottom of the cooker. The batchcode is the 4-digit number on the bottom right of the label. If your product has one of these numbers, the company says to “immediately stop use of the product” and contact them.

The company says it plans to release further information about replacing the affected models.

Customers with questions are asked to contact the Instant Pot Customer Care team at 1.800.828.7280 x2.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s