Social media threat against Gloversville schools deemed not credible

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a threat allegedly made on social media against the Gloversville Middle School and High School has been investigated and deemed to be non-credible.

Parents in the district were concerned after seeing posts on Facebook warning of a post on Snapchat from someone threatening to bring a gun and carry out a shooting attack at the Gloversville Middle and High Schools.

The Gloversville School District released a statement Sunday saying the threat was investigated by the Gloversville Police Department and New York State Police was determined to be NOT credible.

The statement says the Gloversville Police Department will maintain a police presence at the schools Monday as a precautionary measure and to reassure students and staff.

Police are asking anyone with questions or concerns to contact their child’s building principal, Gloversville Police or State Police.

GLOVERSVILLE ENLARGED SCHOOL DISTRICT STATEMENT: Police determine social media threat toward GMS not credible Over the weekend a threat was posted on Snapchat that a shooting would take place Monday at Gloversville Middle School. A parent notified local law enforcement, who in turn contacted Gloversville district officials. Following an investigation by the Gloversville Police Department and the New York State Police the threat was deemed not credible. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is a primary concern for the district and any threats of violence, even when deemed not credible, are taken very seriously. Those determined to be responsible for such threats will face legal consequences. If a student or students are involved, they will also be disciplined in accordance with the school’s Code of Conduct. As a precautionary measure and to reassure students and staff, police will be present on the Gloversville Middle School and the Gloversville High School campuses Monday. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your child’s building principal. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Gloversville PD or the New York State Police.