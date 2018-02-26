Rally held over mandatory union dues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Supreme Court Case is being heard today that could affect around five million public sector workers across the country and will decide if people should be required to pay union dues.

Around a 100 union members and legislators came to the Capitol on Monday to voice their opposition to the Supreme Court Case (Janus v AFSCME) that will decide the future of mandatory union dues.

“We must win and remember if you have the will to win, you will win,” Senator Neil Breslin (D-Albany) said.

According to the Department of Labor, 20 percent of the workforce in the state are union members. And since New York has the highest union membership in the country, this supreme court case has statewide attention.

“Unions need to have a strong voice in this country and our voice is very valuable,” Andrew Pallota, NYSUT President, said.

“Unions have been a godsend to minority workers and women,” Mary Sullivan, Vice President of CSEA, said.

While this might be true, main supporters of this Supreme Court case say that workers should have the right to choose whether they pay union fees.

This would hurt many unions’ “fair share” fees that are collected from non-members to cover the cost of collective bargaining. But as one union president points out, unions do not only fight for their member’s rights.

“It’s not minimum wage for only union members. When we fight for paid family leave it’s not paid family leave only for union members. It’s across the board, everyone does better when the union movement is strong,” Mario Cilento, President of NYS AFL-CIO, said.

Many court observers believe a ruling against the unions is likely, but the message at today’s rally was unity regardless.

“Are we going to be there together in this fight? Yes. We’re going to be there together,” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Schenectady) said.

“It is a family and we do stand together. We have to stand strong regardless,” Assemblywoman Pat Fahy (D-Albany) said.

“I believe our members are going to stick with the union because they know the value of having a strong voice,” Pollata said.