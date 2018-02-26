Pair accused of using 1-year-old to produce child porn

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they used a very young child to produce child pornography.

Police say Joshua Carey and Ariel Machia used a 1-year-old to produce porn.

If convicted, Carey faces up to 50 years in prison and Machia up to 30 years.

Both would also have to pay a maximum $250,000 fine.

Carey and Machia appeared on February 23 before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel, and were detained pending further proceedings.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, with the assistance of the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph A. Giovannetti.